Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has introduced its new '5.5G' network in India. According to India TV, the technology developed in partnership with OnePlus aims to significantly enhance mobile internet experiences. Notably, the OnePlus 13 series smartphones are the first devices equipped to support this advanced connectivity.

Key Features of Jio’s 5.5G Network As per the publication, the 5.5G network marks a substantial improvement over the existing 5G infrastructure, offering a range of enhanced capabilities. These include download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds reaching 1 Gbps, allowing for faster downloads and seamless data sharing. Additionally, the network boasts low latency, enabling quicker response times for activities such as online gaming and video calls, and robust connections that maintain stable performance even in crowded environments.

The network employs advanced Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) technology, enabling devices to connect to multiple towers simultaneously.

OnePlus 13 Series: 5.5G-Ready Smartphones The collaboration between Jio and OnePlus has resulted in the introduction of the OnePlus 13 series, comprising the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, as the first smartphones designed to utilise the 5.5G network. During the launch event, Jio demonstrated the new network's capabilities. While traditional 5G connections recorded speeds of up to 277 Mbps, the 5.5G network achieved speeds exceeding 1,014 Mbps, highlighting its potential to transform mobile connectivity.

Benefits of 5.5G Technology The 5.5G network is designed to deliver a range of user-centric benefits, including faster downloads that allow large files to be retrieved within seconds, and lag-free streaming for 4K videos and live broadcasts. Gamers are likely to benefit from the low latency, which promises smoother and more responsive gameplay, while voice and video calls are expected to offer superior clarity, even in challenging locations such as basements or remote areas.

Seamless Integration for Indian Users Reliance Jio's standalone (SA) 5G network has introduced a unique '5GA' icon, which will appear on compatible devices for Indian users. The transition to the 5.5G network is automatic, requiring no manual configuration from users.