Reliance Jio announced on Friday that its 5G services are now available across entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. This means that Jio users in these cities can start using 5G on their compatible 5G smartphones. In order to start using 5G, users don’t have to buy a separate SIM. The company has confirmed that the existing 4G SIM will support 5G network.

Wondering how to activate Jio 5G on your device? Follow these steps

Step 1- Go to your phone’s settings

Step 2- Find Mobile network option there. Tap on it

Step 3- If your phone is running two SIMs, choose Jio SIM and then tap on 'Preferred network type' option

Step 4- Here, select 5G and you are done

Do note that despite your smartphone being 5G-enabled, it needs to have software support to run the 5G network. So make sure, your 5G phone has received the 5G software update

To recall, 5G services were launched in the country by PM Narendra Modi on October 1 at IMC, 2022. At present, only Airtel and Reliance Jio offer 5G service networks in select regions across the country. The 5G services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. While Jio promises to do this by December 2023, Bharti Airtel has set March 2024 as the expected timeline.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced that by December of this year, the majority of Kolkata city will be covered by 5G service. The project will be finished by June 2023, the telco added. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company also said that soon it will begin offering its 5G services in Siliguri, which will be the second city in the state after Kolkata, to receive the high-speed data services.