Jio 5G available across Delhi-NCR region: Here’s how to activate Jio 5G on phone

Reliance Jio announced on Friday that its 5G services are now available across entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. This means that Jio users in these cities can start using 5G on their compatible 5G smartphones. In order to start using 5G, users don’t have to buy a separate SIM. The company has confirmed that the existing 4G SIM will support 5G network.

