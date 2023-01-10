Jio 5G data plan announced: Data offered and other benefits

“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.