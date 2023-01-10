Jio 5G data plan announced: Data offered and other benefits

Jio 5G data plan announced: Data offered and other benefits2 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Reliance Jio has listed its first 5G data plan. Available on Jio.com and My Jio app, the ₹61 Jio plan is an add-on data pack, enabling users to enjoy 5G data on their 5G smartphones with Jio SIM. The new Jio prepaid plan is listed under the 5G upgrade section on the website and app. By recharging their Jio number with ₹61 data plan, users will get 5G speed data on their device.
The plan offers 6GB total mobile data. As per Jio website, the plan is applicable on the following prepaid plans – ₹119, ₹149, ₹179, ₹199 and ₹209. It must be noted that the unlimited 5G data is applicable only in cities where the Jio True 5G has been launched and users have been invited for Jio Welcome Offer.
As mentioned before, the Jio ₹51 plan is not a standalone plan. It is an add-on plan that can be added to the existing plan active on your number. Thus, it does not have any validity. Instead, the validity will depend on the current plan of the user.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in 10 more cities, taking the total number of cities with Jio's 5G services to 85. The 10 cities where Jio 5G services have been rolled out are Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. In these cities, Jio users will be able to use unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps-plus speeds, at no additional cost.
“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.
