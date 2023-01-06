Jio 5G is now live in 72 cities: Full list here

Jio 5G is now live in 72 cities: Full list here2 min read . 03:44 PM IST
- Reliance Jio says that it aims to launch its True 5G services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.
5G services were first launched in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2022. At present, only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two telecom operators that offer 5G network in the country.
In the initial rollout phase, 5G services were available in select cities that include the likes of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh and Delhi. Over time, the services are being expanded to other parts of the country.
Recently, Jio announced its 5G service in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 72. The company
''We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states.…. We are grateful to the State Governments and administration teams for their continued support in our quest to digitize these regions. The Jio True 5G launch reaffirms Jio’s commitment and provides advanced technology support for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit being held in Indore in January 2023. Delegates attending the coveted event, can now experience Gbps data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive network capacity only on the standalone, world class, Jio True 5G network," a Jio spokesperson said.
Here’s a list of cities where Jio’s 5G service is live.
- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata; rolled out on October 4, 2022
- Nathdwara, Chennai; rolled out on October 22, 2022
- Bengaluru, Hyderabad; rolled out on November 10, 2022
- Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; rolled out on November 11, 2022
- Pune; rolled out on November 23, 2022
- 33-districts of Gujarat; rolled out on November 25, 2022
- Ujjain temples; rolled out on December 14, 2022
- Kochi, Guruvayur temple; rolled out on December 20, 2022
- Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur; rolled out on December 26, 2022
- Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi; rolled out on December 28, 2022
- Bhopal, Indore; rolled out on December 29, 2022
- Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack; rolled out on January 5, 2023
-Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri; rolled out on January 6, 2023
