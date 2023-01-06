Jio 5G is now live in 72 cities: Full list here

''We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states.…. We are grateful to the State Governments and administration teams for their continued support in our quest to digitize these regions. The Jio True 5G launch reaffirms Jio’s commitment and provides advanced technology support for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit being held in Indore in January 2023. Delegates attending the coveted event, can now experience Gbps data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive network capacity only on the standalone, world class, Jio True 5G network," a Jio spokesperson said.