Jio AirFiber goes live: Here is the rate chart of all its plans

The much awaited internet service of Reliance Jio, AirFiber, was launched on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. So far, the service will be active in eight cities.

Jio AirFiber also offers subscription of popular OTTs like Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, etc on selected plans. Whereas, 14 OTTs are offered in all AirFiber plans.

The list of cities where Jio AirFiber is active includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. If you are living in any of these cities and thinking to switch to Jio AirFiber, here is the list of all of its plans.

Full rate chart of all the plans of Jio AirFiber

Users can opt for any of the plan out of five provided by Jio AirFiber based on data speed. To take the new connection users have to pay between ₹599 to ₹3999 per month as per their plans. They are divided into two category, ie AirFiber and AirFiber Max

AirFiber plans

Under this category, three types of plans are offered at different price. The cheapest plan of ₹599 offers 30 Mbps of internet speed, 550+ Digital channels, and 14 OTT apps. Second plan, of ₹899, offers internet speed of 100 Mbps,more than 550 channels, and subscription of 14 OTT applications. Plan of ₹1199 offers same service along with the subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.

View Full Image Jio AirFiber is providing a total of five internet connection plans basis on data consumption speed.

Rate of AirFiber Max

People who require higher data speed can try plans of AirFiber Max. The starting plan is of ₹1499. It offers internet speed of 300 Mbps, 550+ digital channels, 14 OTT apps, Netflx, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium.

Second plan is of ₹2499 per month. It offers 500 mbps of data speed, 550+ channels, and 14 OTT applications, Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium.

Third plan costs ₹3,999. It offers 1000 Mbps of speed 550+ channels, and 14 OTT applications, Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium.

The telecom operator aims to address the untapped segment with an potential market size of over 200 million Indian homes. Jio's optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India.