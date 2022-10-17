Jio and Airtel 5G services are coming to these cities soon

5G or the fifth generation of mobile networks promises faster internet speeds. At its peak, internet speeds on 5G could touch 10 Gbps, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G. In simple words, 5G will offer faster download and upload speeds for the users. To enable 5G on one’s phone, there is no need for a 5G SIM. All one requires is a 5G-enabled smartphone. While most of the Android smartphones have started receiving updates for 5G support, Samsung says its 5G devices will support 5G by November end. Apple, on the other hand, plans to rollout the 5G software update by December, 2022.