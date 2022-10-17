Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Jio and Airtel 5G services are coming to these cities soon

Jio and Airtel 5G services are coming to these cities soon

2 min read . 02:54 PM ISTLivemint
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the largest and second-largest carrier in India respectively, will be going head-to-head in 5G launch in the coming months.

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has previously announced that 5G will launch in 13 cities in the first phase. It is likely that the remaining cities may be covered with Airtel and Jio 5G services in the coming months.

At present, only two telecom companies – Jio and Airtel offer 5G in select cities. While Jio 5G is available only in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata, Airtel True 5G, on the other hand, is available in eight cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

At present, only two telecom companies – Jio and Airtel offer 5G in select cities. While Jio 5G is available only in Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Kolkata, Airtel True 5G, on the other hand, is available in eight cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Wondering which cities are next in line to get 5G? The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has previously announced that 5G will launch in 13 cities in the first phase. It is likely that the remaining cities may be covered with Airtel and Jio 5G services in the coming months. Check out the list of cities that will get 5G services in next few months

Wondering which cities are next in line to get 5G? The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has previously announced that 5G will launch in 13 cities in the first phase. It is likely that the remaining cities may be covered with Airtel and Jio 5G services in the coming months. Check out the list of cities that will get 5G services in next few months

Cities that are getting Jio 5G soon

Ahmedabad

Cities that are getting Jio 5G soon

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Jamnagar

Jamnagar

Chennai

Chennai

Lucknow

Lucknow

Pune

Pune

Cities that are getting Airtel 5G Plus soon

Ahmedabad

Cities that are getting Airtel 5G Plus soon

Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Gurugram

Kolkata

Kolkata

Pune

Pune

Jamnagar

Jamnagar

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

5G or the fifth generation of mobile networks promises faster internet speeds. At its peak, internet speeds on 5G could touch 10 Gbps, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G. In simple words, 5G will offer faster download and upload speeds for the users. To enable 5G on one’s phone, there is no need for a 5G SIM. All one requires is a 5G-enabled smartphone. While most of the Android smartphones have started receiving updates for 5G support, Samsung says its 5G devices will support 5G by November end. Apple, on the other hand, plans to rollout the 5G software update by December, 2022.

5G or the fifth generation of mobile networks promises faster internet speeds. At its peak, internet speeds on 5G could touch 10 Gbps, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G. In simple words, 5G will offer faster download and upload speeds for the users. To enable 5G on one’s phone, there is no need for a 5G SIM. All one requires is a 5G-enabled smartphone. While most of the Android smartphones have started receiving updates for 5G support, Samsung says its 5G devices will support 5G by November end. Apple, on the other hand, plans to rollout the 5G software update by December, 2022.

5G services was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on October 1 during the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. At the launch, leading telecom operator Reliance Jio said that it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both companies said the service would be expanded next year. Vodafone Idea on the other hand is yet to announce a date for the rollout of its 5g services. But it is expected to bring 5G services in the coming months.

5G services was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on October 1 during the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. At the launch, leading telecom operator Reliance Jio said that it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both companies said the service would be expanded next year. Vodafone Idea on the other hand is yet to announce a date for the rollout of its 5g services. But it is expected to bring 5G services in the coming months.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP