Jio brings two prepaid plans with Netflix subscription, price starts at ₹1,099

 1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST Livemint

Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid plans, priced at ₹1,099 and ₹1,499, that come bundled with a Netflix subscription. This is the first time Netflix is being offered on a prepaid plan.

Jio prepaid plans offer unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer and have a validity of 84 days.Premium
Reliance Jio has introduced two new recharge plans for its prepaid users. The two new Jio plans  - 1,099 and 1,499 come bundled with Netflix subscription. It must be noted that Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans. But this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan. With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan.

Here are the details of Jio prepaid plan with Netflix subscription

Jio 1,099 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio is giving a free Netflix subscription with Jio 1,099 prepaid plan. It comes with unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer, unlimited voice and 2GB data per day. The plan has a validity of 84 days. 

Jio 1,499 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s 1,499 comes bundled with Netflix (Basic) large screen. The plan offers unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer along with 3 GB/day data, and unlimited voice calling for a period of 84 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, commented, “We are committed to bringing world class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow".

Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix, said, “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Jio. Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world."

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST
