Jio brings two prepaid plans with Netflix subscription, price starts at ₹1,099

Jio brings two prepaid plans with Netflix subscription, price starts at ₹1,0991 min read 18 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid plans, priced at ₹1,099 and ₹1,499, that come bundled with a Netflix subscription. This is the first time Netflix is being offered on a prepaid plan.
Reliance Jio has introduced two new recharge plans for its prepaid users. The two new Jio plans - ₹1,099 and ₹1,499 come bundled with Netflix subscription. It must be noted that Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans. But this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan. With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan.