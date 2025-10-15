Subscribe

Jio down? Hundreds of users complain about network connectivity issues

Reliance Jio is reportedly experiencing network issues, with 371 complaints logged on Downdetector. The majority of users reported problems with mobile connectivity, while others faced no signal and Jio Fiber issues.

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Oct 2025, 02:58 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo (REUTERS)
Reliance Jio could be facing issues on its network, as per outage tracking website Downdetector. As per the website, the complaints for Reliance Jio climbed to 371 at around 1:45PM on Wednesday.

As per the website, 42% of the users reported issues with mobile connectivity, 32% reported no signal and 26% users had issues with Jio Fiber.

"Hey @JioCare, I work in tech and rely heavily on stable connectivity. But every time electricity goes off, Jio network vanishes completely. I’m in my hometown just for the festivals, and staying connected is essential. Please look into this seriously." complained one user on X.

 
 
