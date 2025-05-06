Jio extends ‘Unlimited’ offer till IPL 2025 final: Free Hotstar, data and more

Reliance Jio has once again extended its popular 'Jio Unlimited' promotional offer, this time pushing the deadline to 25 May 2025 — the day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. As per aBusiness Today report, the telecom giant had initially launched the offer with a 31 March cut-off, but following strong consumer interest, it was extended twice — first to 15 April and then to 30 April.

Reportedly, the Jio Unlimited offer aims to boost cricket viewership by providing complimentary access to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar’s combined content catalogue. Designed to encourage more Indians to stream IPL matches, the scheme offers users a free subscription to the Hotstar Mobile plan when they recharge with eligible Jio Unlimited packs.

All about the promotional plan The promotional plans are open to both prepaid and postpaid customers who recharge with plans priced at ₹299 or higher. These plans come with a daily data allocation of at least 1.5GB, ensuring smooth streaming experiences throughout the tournament season.

In addition to mobile benefits, Jio has included its home internet services in the promotion. As part of the offer, new users can avail themselves of a 50-day complimentary connection via either JioFiber or Jio AirFiber. After the free period, subscribers will be automatically transitioned to a ₹599 postpaid plan.

However, not all Jio customers are eligible for the scheme. Devices running on JioBharat, JioPhone models, and users on voice-only value plans are excluded from the Unlimited offer.

The extended timeline is strategically aligned with the IPL season’s finale, underlining Jio’s focus on dominating the streaming space during one of India’s most-watched sporting events.

How to login to JioHotstar? According to the official website, users who have Jio numbers can log into their JioHotstart membership account by entering the same “Jio Number” on the login page.