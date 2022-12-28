Jio Fiber services restored after long outage in India

Reliance Jio Fiber services were down in India on December 28, 2022 for a brief period of time. Several users were unable to access the Jio internet services and some of them even took it to Twitter. Downdetector, an internet service tracker, has provided a report on users reporting issues to access the broadband network from the telecom.
Reliance Jio Fiber services were down in India on December 28, 2022 for a brief period of time. Several users were unable to access the Jio internet services and some of them even took it to Twitter. Downdetector, an internet service tracker, has provided a report on users reporting issues to access the broadband network from the telecom.
As per the reports, the Jio Fiber services went down around 10 AM IST and were restored within 90 minutes. According to the Downdetector, Jio outage cases began to be reported in the country in the morning around 10AM and by 11:05 AM more than 300 users had reported the issue. This report adds that almost 59 percent Jio users cited reported the issue with mobile internet services.
As per the reports, the Jio Fiber services went down around 10 AM IST and were restored within 90 minutes. According to the Downdetector, Jio outage cases began to be reported in the country in the morning around 10AM and by 11:05 AM more than 300 users had reported the issue. This report adds that almost 59 percent Jio users cited reported the issue with mobile internet services.
Moreover, the Downdetector suggests that major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru were hit by the Jio outage. As mentioned earlier, some of the impacted users took the issue to Twitter for not being able to contact the company’s customer care services and internet outage as well.
Moreover, the Downdetector suggests that major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru were hit by the Jio outage. As mentioned earlier, some of the impacted users took the issue to Twitter for not being able to contact the company’s customer care services and internet outage as well.
However, the telecom giant is yet to make a public statement on the issues via its official Twitter handles.
However, the telecom giant is yet to make a public statement on the issues via its official Twitter handles.
Meanwhile, All Xiaomi phones that support 5G connectivity are now compatible with telecom operator Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network, the two companies announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, All Xiaomi phones that support 5G connectivity are now compatible with telecom operator Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network, the two companies announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The move comes after fellow China-based electronics brand, OnePlus, also announced a partnership with Reliance Jio on 12 December to support the latter’s 5G network on all its smartphones. Users of Xiaomi smartphones have already received a software update to enable 5G connectivity on their devices, the statement further added.
The move comes after fellow China-based electronics brand, OnePlus, also announced a partnership with Reliance Jio on 12 December to support the latter’s 5G network on all its smartphones. Users of Xiaomi smartphones have already received a software update to enable 5G connectivity on their devices, the statement further added.
The developments come amid a phase of gradual 5G rollout across the country by Reliance Jio and fellow telecom operator, Bharti Airtel. The latter, which initially announced the rollout of 5G services with a non-standalone (NSA) network, has been adding new cities to its 5G network circles alongside Reliance Jio — while Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks, the other two companies involved during India’s 5G spectrum auction in July this year, have not made any network rollout announcements so far.