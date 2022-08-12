India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on 1th August. To mark the occasion, Reliance Jio has announced an Independence Day prepaid plan for its users. The plan comes with a price tag of ₹2,999 and is giving benefits worth ₹3,000 to the customers recharging their Jio numbers with this prepaid plan.

What are the benefits under Jio Independence Day 2022 offer?

As mentioned above, Jio Independence Day 2022 prepaid plan offers benefits worth ₹3,000. These include free one-year mobile subscription for Disney+ Hotstar worth ₹499 along with ₹750 off from Ajio, ₹750 off on Netmeds, and ₹750 off on Ixigo. Do note that the Disney+ Hotstar subscription will commence the day you recharge your Jio number with the new plan.

Jio prepaid users can also avail 75GB additional data with ₹2,999 prepaid plan. They will get access to the Jio suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud and more.

How to recharge your mobile number with Jio Independence Day 2022 plan

- Go to Jio.com

- Click on mobile and search for ₹2999 prepaid plan

- Now, click on recharge and enter your Jio number

- Complete the payment using MyJio UPI, net banking, UPI or other wallet of your choice

Jio Independence Day 2022 plan validity and data benefits

Jio Independence Day 2022 prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days. It comes with unlimited voice calling data along with 2GB mobile data per day. On consumption of the daily data usage, internet speed will drop to 64kbps. Users will also get 100 SMS per day with Jio ₹2,999 prepaid plan.