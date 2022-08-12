Jio Independence Day 2022 plan: Get one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM IST
- As part of its Jio Independence Day 2022 offer, the company is giving benefits worth ₹3,000 to its prepaid customers
India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on 1th August. To mark the occasion, Reliance Jio has announced an Independence Day prepaid plan for its users. The plan comes with a price tag of ₹2,999 and is giving benefits worth ₹3,000 to the customers recharging their Jio numbers with this prepaid plan.