Jio introduces 749 prepaid plan: Details on validity, talktime and more

The all new ₹749 prepaid plan from Jio is offering unlimited local and national calling. It also provides users 2GB of daily data and once this data limit is over users can get internet speed reduced by 64kbps. Interestingly, this is a 90 days plan and offers 100 SMS per day. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.