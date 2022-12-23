Jio introduces 749 prepaid plan: Details on validity, talktime and more

Reliance Jio, a telecom giant, has introduced a new ₹749 prepaid plan. This plan supports 90 days of validity and provides unlimited calling benefits with data. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
Reliance Jio, a telecom giant, has introduced a new ₹749 prepaid plan. This plan supports 90 days of validity and provides unlimited calling benefits with data. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
The all new ₹749 prepaid plan from Jio is offering unlimited local and national calling. It also provides users 2GB of daily data and once this data limit is over users can get internet speed reduced by 64kbps. Interestingly, this is a 90 days plan and offers 100 SMS per day. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
The all new ₹749 prepaid plan from Jio is offering unlimited local and national calling. It also provides users 2GB of daily data and once this data limit is over users can get internet speed reduced by 64kbps. Interestingly, this is a 90 days plan and offers 100 SMS per day. Moreover, users will also get access to JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and more along with this plan without paying any extra cost.
It is noteworthy that Airtel is also offering a similar plan like Jio, The prepaid plan of Airtel of ₹779 is providing users with 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day. Validity of this plan is for 90 days and users will also avail three months of Apollo Circle subscription along with a cashback of ₹100 on FASTag.
It is noteworthy that Airtel is also offering a similar plan like Jio, The prepaid plan of Airtel of ₹779 is providing users with 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day. Validity of this plan is for 90 days and users will also avail three months of Apollo Circle subscription along with a cashback of ₹100 on FASTag.
Meanwhile, JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. It was announced by the official Twitter handle of JioGames via a tweet. The cloud gaming service is currently available in beta for everyone.
Meanwhile, JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. It was announced by the official Twitter handle of JioGames via a tweet. The cloud gaming service is currently available in beta for everyone.
“Weather updates - Fiery weekend ahead, thanks to cloud gaming #JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. Have you tried it yet?", the tweet reads.
“Weather updates - Fiery weekend ahead, thanks to cloud gaming #JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. Have you tried it yet?", the tweet reads.
To recall, the service was first announced at Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2019. It is free for everyone and offers high-quality tiles like Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Beholder, Deliver Us The Moon, Flashback, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (controller-only), Steel Rats, Victor Vran, Blacksad: Under the Skin and Garfield Kart Furious Racing.
To recall, the service was first announced at Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2019. It is free for everyone and offers high-quality tiles like Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Beholder, Deliver Us The Moon, Flashback, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (controller-only), Steel Rats, Victor Vran, Blacksad: Under the Skin and Garfield Kart Furious Racing.
The company is accepting applications for the JioGamesCloud beta program. Anyone, irrespective of the network provider they are on, can apply for the program. This means even those with Airtel or Vi phone numbers can join the JioGamesCloud beta.
The company is accepting applications for the JioGamesCloud beta program. Anyone, irrespective of the network provider they are on, can apply for the program. This means even those with Airtel or Vi phone numbers can join the JioGamesCloud beta.