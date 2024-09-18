Jio launches 'Diwali Dhamaka': Free JioAirFiber and all about other festive perks
Reliance Jio launched the 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer, giving new customers a year of free JioAirFiber service for spending ₹20,000 or selecting a ₹2,222 plan. Current users can also participate with a recharge. Vouchers for electronics purchases are included.
In a festive move to celebrate Diwali, the telecom giant Reliance Jio has introduced an enticing new promotion titled 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer. This limited-time deal, valid from September 18 through November 3, provides customers with a year of complimentary JioAirFiber service, enhancing their digital experience during the holiday season.