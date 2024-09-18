Reliance Jio launched the 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer, giving new customers a year of free JioAirFiber service for spending ₹ 20,000 or selecting a ₹ 2,222 plan. Current users can also participate with a recharge. Vouchers for electronics purchases are included.

In a festive move to celebrate Diwali, the telecom giant Reliance Jio has introduced an enticing new promotion titled 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer. This limited-time deal, valid from September 18 through November 3, provides customers with a year of complimentary JioAirFiber service, enhancing their digital experience during the holiday season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per TOI, to qualify for this special deal, new customers need to either spend a minimum of ₹20,000 at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store or select a new JioAirFiber connection with a special Diwali plan priced at ₹2,222, valid for three months. Current JioAirFiber subscribers can also take advantage of the offer by opting for a one-time advance recharge with the same Diwali plan.

Reportedly, the eligible participants will receive 12 monthly vouchers, each equivalent to the value of their active AirFiber plan. These vouchers can be redeemed within a 30-day window at Reliance Digital, MyJio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital-exclusive stores for purchases of electronics over ₹15,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, in celebration of its 8th anniversary, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company also rolled out some exclusive offers for mobile users. From September 5 to September 10, subscribers could avail themselves of compelling deals on select recharge plans. The promotion included quarterly recharge options priced at ₹899 or ₹999, and an annual plan priced at ₹3599, all providing additional benefits worth ₹700.

The ₹899 and ₹999 plans offered a daily data limit of 2GB, valid for 90 and 98 days, respectively, while the annual ₹3599 plan provides 2.5GB of daily data for a year. Additionally, subscribers had received perks such as access to 10 OTT platforms, an extra 10GB data package valid for 28 days, a three-month Gold membership to Zomato, and AJIO shopping vouchers worth ₹500 for purchases over ₹2999.