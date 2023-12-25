comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Jio launches Happy New Year 2024 plan at 2999: Details on validity, offers and all you need to know
Back Back

Jio launches Happy New Year 2024 plan at ₹2999: Details on validity, offers and all you need to know

 Livemint

Jio's New Year 2024 plan offers 912.5 GB data at 2.5 GB/day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. Complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps included.

Representative image (REUTERS)Premium
Representative image (REUTERS)

Continuing its tradition of announcing an annual New Year plan, Reliance Jio has launched the Happy New Year 2024 prepaid plan at a price of 2,999 and with an additional validity of 24 days. The changes to the 2,999 plan have brought down the effective cost per day for customers from 8.21/day to 7.70/day.

The plan offers a validity of 365 days and total data of 912.5GB, which is offered at 2.5GB/day at 4G speeds, after which the speed is reduced to 64kbps. Like most other Jio plans, the company is offering unlimited 5G data to eligible customers as part of the Jio Welcome offer.

Other key benefits offered with the plan include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The company is also offering free subscriptions to Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud. However, note that the plan does not offer premium JioCinema Premium membership, which has to be purchased separately.

The details page of the Jio New Year 2024 plan states that the new benefits will be available from 20 December 2023, but does not specifically mention a last date to avail the offer.

Earlier this year, Jio had unveiled a 3,227 annual plan that is valid for a full year and includes a valuable bonus of access to Amazon Prime Video, specifically the mobile edition. The standout feature of this plan, apart from the Prime Video benefit, is its substantial data allowance.

This plan provides users with a daily allotment of 2GB of high-speed data, resulting in a total of 730GB of data for the entire year. Along with this generous data allotment, the plan upholds Reliance Jio's promise of unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. In addition, subscribers will get free access to JioCloud, JioTV and JioCinema, making the package even more attractive.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Dec 2023, 05:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App