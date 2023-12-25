Jio launches Happy New Year 2024 plan at ₹2999: Details on validity, offers and all you need to know
Jio's New Year 2024 plan offers 912.5 GB data at 2.5 GB/day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. Complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps included.
Continuing its tradition of announcing an annual New Year plan, Reliance Jio has launched the Happy New Year 2024 prepaid plan at a price of ₹2,999 and with an additional validity of 24 days. The changes to the ₹2,999 plan have brought down the effective cost per day for customers from ₹8.21/day to ₹7.70/day.