Continuing its tradition of announcing an annual New Year plan, Reliance Jio has launched the Happy New Year 2024 prepaid plan at a price of ₹2,999 and with an additional validity of 24 days. The changes to the ₹2,999 plan have brought down the effective cost per day for customers from ₹8.21/day to ₹7.70/day.

The plan offers a validity of 365 days and total data of 912.5GB, which is offered at 2.5GB/day at 4G speeds, after which the speed is reduced to 64kbps. Like most other Jio plans, the company is offering unlimited 5G data to eligible customers as part of the Jio Welcome offer.

Other key benefits offered with the plan include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The company is also offering free subscriptions to Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud. However, note that the plan does not offer premium JioCinema Premium membership, which has to be purchased separately.

The details page of the Jio New Year 2024 plan states that the new benefits will be available from 20 December 2023, but does not specifically mention a last date to avail the offer.

Earlier this year, Jio had unveiled a ₹3,227 annual plan that is valid for a full year and includes a valuable bonus of access to Amazon Prime Video, specifically the mobile edition. The standout feature of this plan, apart from the Prime Video benefit, is its substantial data allowance.

This plan provides users with a daily allotment of 2GB of high-speed data, resulting in a total of 730GB of data for the entire year. Along with this generous data allotment, the plan upholds Reliance Jio's promise of unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. In addition, subscribers will get free access to JioCloud, JioTV and JioCinema, making the package even more attractive.

