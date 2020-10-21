Jio launches made-in-India JioPages browser: Features, other details here

In a major boost to digital presence, Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its made-in-India browser called JioPages while "keeping privacy at the core of the browser."

JioPages is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine. "It provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection," Jio said in a statement.

The JioPages browser also supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Here’s a look at the key features of JioPages browser:

1. Personalised Home Screen

Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They could also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access.

2. Personalized theme

Users could choose from a variety of colourful background themes to enhance browsing experience. They could also switch to ‘Dark mode’ for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night.

3. Personalised Content

The content feed is customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region. In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

4. Informative Cards

An Informative Card captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, for e.g. stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen.

5.Regional Content

The browser supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users also have the option of customising the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

6. Advanced Download Manager

The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

7. Incognito Mode

The Incognito mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system. On JioPages, user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

8. Ad Blocker

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user a seamless browsing experience.

How to download JioPages browser in your mobile:

Currently available only on Android smartphones, JioPages can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.

Furthermore, in order to boost 5G connection in India, Jio and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation on Tuesday had announced their expanded efforts for 5G network solutions. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Qualcomm and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps speed during the trials on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms.

Until now, Jio Platforms has raised ₹1.52 trillion from investors such as Google, Inc. and Facebook in just four months this year to achieve its digital goals. Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, has also invested ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 % stake.













