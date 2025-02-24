Reliance Jio has introduced a prepaid plan for cricket fans, providing access to JioHotstar for 90 days, 15GB high-speed data, and a Cricket Data Pack. A Rs. 949 plan offers enhanced benefits including unlimited calls and daily 2GB data, also featuring JioHotstar subscription.

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid recharge plan aimed at cricket enthusiasts in India, offering an array of benefits specifically tailored for viewers of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy. The plan includes complimentary access to JioHotstar, the recently introduced streaming platform that combines the content libraries of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This enables subscribers to stream live matches from the ongoing tournament, along with films, television series, anime, documentaries, and various other sporting events. Additionally, the plan includes the Cricket Data Pack to enhance the viewing experience.

Details of the Rs. 195 Prepaid Plan JioHotstar provides both monthly and annual subscription options; however, Reliance Jio subscribers can now avail themselves of a complimentary ad-supported subscription by opting for a specific prepaid recharge plan. The Rs. 195 prepaid plan grants users access to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days at no additional cost.

The plan, valid for 90 days, solely offers data benefits. Subscribers receive a total of 15GB of high-speed internet, after which the speed is reduced to 64kbps in accordance with the telecom provider's policy.

It is important to note that this plan functions as an add-on and necessitates an active Reliance Jio prepaid base plan for activation. Without an existing base plan, the benefits will not be applicable. JioHotstar’s ad-supported subscription, which is included in this recharge plan, is otherwise priced at Rs. 149 per month and allows streaming on a single mobile device in 720p resolution. For those seeking an enhanced experience, the JioHotstar Premium subscription is available for Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

Alternative Plans for Greater Data Needs For users requiring a more comprehensive data allowance, Reliance Jio has also introduced a Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan. Similar to the Rs. 195 plan, this package includes the same ad-supported JioHotstar subscription. However, in contrast to the Rs. 195 plan’s limited data allowance, this offering provides 2GB of high-speed 5G data per day.