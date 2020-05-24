Jio Mart's policy on privacy, data handling may need revisit

Further, the privacy policy also advises users to clear cookies if they do not agree with the company’s policy. “A user may set or amend his/her/its web browsers to delete or disable cookies. If a user chooses to disable cookies on his/her/its computer or mobile telecommunication device, it may impair, degrade or restrict access to certain areas of the Platforms. Merely closing the web browser should ordinarily clear all temporary cookies installed by the company. However, users are encouraged to use the ‘clear cookies’ functionality of their browsers to ensure deletion, as the company cannot guarantee, predict or provide for the behaviour of the equipment of all the users of the Platforms," the policy states.