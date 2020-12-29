Reliance Jio along with chipset designer Mediatek are set to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts in India.

This 70-day esports tournament will be conducted between January 13 and March 7 and will be broadcast live on JioTV HD Esports channel and YouTube, Jio said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The tournament is set to test gamer’s skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of ₹12,50,000," the Mukeh Ambani-led telecom company stated.

The tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames’ first online gaming event - 'India ka Gaming Champion.'

'Gaming Masters' will feature Garena’s self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.

The registration for the same starts today and will go one till 9 January. There is no registration or participation fee included and it is open for all Jio and non-Jio user, the company stated.

You just simply have to click on this link and follow the instructions to register in Jio's 'Gaming Masters' tournament.

For more information on the esport tournament, you can click here.

Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of sport competition using video games which often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

















