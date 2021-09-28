Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent cashback on certain prepaid plans. Subscribers can find these plans on Jio's official website or the MyJio app. The telecom operator will credit the cashback into the user's Jio account, which can be used for future recharges.

The 20 per cent cashback offer is available on Jio prepaid plans worth ₹249, ₹555 and ₹599. These plans offer as much as 2GB of high speed data daily and 84 days of validity.

The most affordable of the bunch costs ₹249 and comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan offers a daily FUP of 2GB high speed data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes with access to Jio apps including, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews and JioCloud. The plan gives unlimited voice calling too.

The next plan is worth ₹555. This prepaid plan offers 84 days of validity, 1.5GB of high speed data and 100 SMS daily. It also comes with unlimited voice calling and usual bouquet of Jio apps.

The third plan with 20 per cent cashback costs ₹599. It also offers 84 days of validity and 2GB of high speed data daily. Other benefits include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Jio recently launched the new ‘Disney+ Hotstar Plans’ that offer on-year subscription to the streaming service, along with other benefits. These plans range between ₹499 and ₹2,599.

The Disney+ Hotstar plans offer validities ranging from 28 days to a year, different daily high speed data limits from 1.5GB to 3GB, unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, and access to Jio's bouquet of applications.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.