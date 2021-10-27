Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), a subsidiary of Jio Platforms group, announced the launch of their new self-serve Enterprise CX platform. The company claims this will help brands build Intelligent Virtual Assistants in a low code environment and go live within a few days.

The platform has been built using insights generated from over 300 enterprise solutions that Haptik has enabled. Haptik’s core clientele includes consumer brands across E-Commerce, Digital Native & Gaming, Insurance, Mortgage, and Telecom industries.

Gartner estimates the Conversational AI Platform market to be $2.5 billion in 2020, growing at a staggering pace of 75% year over year. However, one of the biggest challenges in the industry today is the speed of deployment and time-to-value for such solutions.

With Haptik’s self-serve Enterprise CX platform, product managers have access to the 3 capabilities they require to build a successful Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA):

Conversation Studio: A low code IVA builder with 100+ proprietary AI templates called Smart Skills, pre-integrated with customer data systems such as Salesforce, Shopify, Oracle, SAP, and more.

Live Agent Handoff: For complex long-tail inquiries, the platform provides out-of-the-box drag and drop integration with contact center systems such as Zendesk, Freshworks, Salesforce Service Cloud, Genesys, Nice InContact, etc.

Intelligent Analytics: The industry’s most advanced analytics system produces real-time insights into conversations, continuous supervised learning, and user journey maps.

“In mathematics, there is this concept of low threshold-high ceiling, which basically means providing the easiest way to do something yet allowing powerful customizations on top," said Swapan Rajdev, Co-Founder & CTO of Haptik. “This is the philosophy behind what we have done with our Enterprise-CX platform. If you’re a brand across one of our core industry verticals, you can sign up and go live in a few days if not hours. Then as the complexity increases with scale, there is enough power there to customize as you like and integrate with systems across your organization. As conversational AI shifts from being an early adopter to an early majority category, the shift to self-serve is inevitable and we believe Haptik’s Enterprise CX-platform will lead the way."

Haptik has also created an onboarding guide and a library of content to share best practices about conversational AI that can help product teams get started. The self-serve platform has been live for select customers for the last few months.

Nick Spicer, Customer Experience Manager at Latercase said, “Haptik’s platform is perfect for self-service. While they do offer fully managed services, we like to get our hands dirty and build out solutions ourselves. Their bot building process has been intuitive and easy to grasp with minimum coding knowledge. We were also impressed with the amount of flexibility and customization that the platform offers."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.