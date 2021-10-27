“In mathematics, there is this concept of low threshold-high ceiling, which basically means providing the easiest way to do something yet allowing powerful customizations on top," said Swapan Rajdev, Co-Founder & CTO of Haptik. “This is the philosophy behind what we have done with our Enterprise-CX platform. If you’re a brand across one of our core industry verticals, you can sign up and go live in a few days if not hours. Then as the complexity increases with scale, there is enough power there to customize as you like and integrate with systems across your organization. As conversational AI shifts from being an early adopter to an early majority category, the shift to self-serve is inevitable and we believe Haptik’s Enterprise CX-platform will lead the way."