Reliance Jio has introduced a New Year Welcome plan for prepaid users at ₹ 2,025. Valid for 200 days, it offers unlimited calls, significant data, and partner coupons. The offer is available from December 11 to January 11, 2025.

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched a special New Year Welcome plan for its prepaid customers, offering a range of benefits to kick-start 2025. The plan, priced at ₹2,025, is valid for 200 days and includes unlimited calls, substantial data allowances, and attractive partner coupons. The offer is available from today, 11 December, and will remain open until 11 January 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subscribers can activate the plan through the Reliance Jio website or the MyJio app, making it easily accessible for users across the country.

Plan Details and Benefits The New Year Welcome plan provides customers with unlimited voice calling and 500GB of 4G data, with a daily usage cap of 2.5GB. Once the daily limit is exhausted, users can still access data at reduced speeds. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited 5G data for eligible users, ensuring seamless connectivity on Jio's advanced network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other features of the plan include unlimited SMS and complimentary access to the JioSuite of applications, such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, enhancing the overall entertainment and utility experience for customers.

Exclusive Coupons worth ₹ 2,150 As part of the offer, Reliance Jio is also providing partner coupons worth ₹2,150. These include a ₹500 AJIO coupon, redeemable on a minimum purchase of ₹2,500, a ₹150 discount on Swiggy orders of at least ₹499, and ₹1,500 off on flight bookings through EaseMyTrip.com, applicable via both their mobile app and website.

Subscribers can activate the plan with ease via the MyJio app or the official Reliance Jio website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}