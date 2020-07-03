After raising over ₹1,17,588 crore from 11 investors in 11 weeks — Jio Platforms on Thursday launched the video conferencing app, JioMeet. Jio's announcement for a video conferencing app comes at a time when the call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aatmnirbhar Bharat" is gaining resonance with the masses in the country. Indian govt had recently banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese, for being "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India."

What is JioMeet?

JioMeet offers unlimited number of free calls in high definition (720p) to users and supports as many as 100 participants at once. Additionally, JioMeet appears to not impose a short time limit on a call’s duration. Jio says that free call can be uninterrupted for “up to 24 hours" long.

No codes or invites needed

There is no codes or invites needed for the call to begin. For those who are joining from the desktop version of the app, click on JioMeet invite link and join from your browser without downloading application.

Other features of the app include scheduling meetings, sharing screens with each other and more.

JioMeet on desktop

The video conferencing platform can also be accessed through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for users working on desktop apart from Android and iOS phones. It is absolutely free of cost.

Here is how to download the app:

On Mobile Device – Go to Play Store/AppStore, search for JioMeet application and download it.

On Desktop – Visit this site and download JioMeet application.

Can it provide the reliability?

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had warned the Zoom app users that the video-conferencing application is not safe for usage.

Indian govt, in April-end, announced an innovation challenge for the development of a video conferencing app. Govt wanted developers in India to come up with an alternative to the video conferencing app, Zoom. The winner gets ₹1 crore as a prize.

On its official website, JioMeet claims all the meetings are “encrypted". JioMeet will have to ready itself to take on other popular video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet.

