Jio takes on Zoom, Google Meet with free video conferencing app. Check features

After raising over ₹1,17,588 crore from 11 investors in 11 weeks — Jio Platforms on Thursday launched the video conferencing app, JioMeet. Jio's announcement for a video conferencing app comes at a time when the call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aatmnirbhar Bharat" is gaining resonance with the masses in the country. Indian govt had recently banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese, for being "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India."