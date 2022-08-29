Jio to bring standalone 5G service in India: What is it, its benefits and more

Jio to bring standalone 5G service in India: What is it, its benefits and more2 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- In his speech, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will deploy the standalone version of 5G, ‘which has zero dependency on our 4G network’.
During his speech at RIL AGM 2022, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G will be the “world’s largest and most-advanced 5G network". He said that while most telecom operators are deploying a non-standalone version of 5G, Jio’s 5G service will be a standalone one. Wondering what is a stand-alone 5G and how it is different from non-standalone 5G? Read on
During his speech at RIL AGM 2022, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G will be the “world’s largest and most-advanced 5G network". He said that while most telecom operators are deploying a non-standalone version of 5G, Jio’s 5G service will be a standalone one. Wondering what is a stand-alone 5G and how it is different from non-standalone 5G? Read on
Standalone 5G vs non-standalone 5G
Standalone 5G vs non-standalone 5G
Standalone 5G is one of the models of deployment of 5G. Network services, here are provided through an end-to-end core 5G network. While in a non-standalone 5G a 5G radio signal is delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure.
Standalone 5G is one of the models of deployment of 5G. Network services, here are provided through an end-to-end core 5G network. While in a non-standalone 5G a 5G radio signal is delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure.
Comparatively, standalone 5G is said to deliver faster and more reliable telecommunications over the non-standalone 5G.
Comparatively, standalone 5G is said to deliver faster and more reliable telecommunications over the non-standalone 5G.
In his speech, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will deploy the standalone version of 5G, ‘which has zero dependency on our 4G network’. “With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse," he added.
In his speech, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will deploy the standalone version of 5G, ‘which has zero dependency on our 4G network’. “With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse," he added.
What are the benefits of standalone 5G?
What are the benefits of standalone 5G?
According to Ericsson, 5G standalone capabilities enable new use cases. These include
According to Ericsson, 5G standalone capabilities enable new use cases. These include
1. Ultra-low latency and higher bit rates
1. Ultra-low latency and higher bit rates
5G standalone enables the super-fast response times and faster access to higher data rates, that are required by Cloud gaming, immersive media, and vehicles or cobots control.
5G standalone enables the super-fast response times and faster access to higher data rates, that are required by Cloud gaming, immersive media, and vehicles or cobots control.
2. Increased capacity and coverage
2. Increased capacity and coverage
Compared to 4G/5G dual connectivity, carrier aggregation on standalone 5G boosts network capacity by 27 percent and brings coverage to 25 percent more people that use the mid-band for the downlink.
Compared to 4G/5G dual connectivity, carrier aggregation on standalone 5G boosts network capacity by 27 percent and brings coverage to 25 percent more people that use the mid-band for the downlink.
3. Network slicing
3. Network slicing
With the standalone 5G, end-to-end network slicing offer higher scalability and enhanced quality-of-services management. This in turn enables new business models and use cases across all verticals.
With the standalone 5G, end-to-end network slicing offer higher scalability and enhanced quality-of-services management. This in turn enables new business models and use cases across all verticals.
Does Jio 5G has any edge over other service providers?
Does Jio 5G has any edge over other service providers?
In his speech, Mukesh Ambani told that Jio has acquired the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G. “In addition to the 3500 MHz mid-band which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimetre-wave band for ultra-high capacity, only Jio has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage," he added.
In his speech, Mukesh Ambani told that Jio has acquired the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G. “In addition to the 3500 MHz mid-band which is globally earmarked for 5G, and the 26 GHz millimetre-wave band for ultra-high capacity, only Jio has the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which is essential for deep indoor coverage," he added.
Jio, he said, will combine these frequencies into a single powerful 'data highway', using an advanced technology, called Carrier Aggregation. “This three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability," he said.
Jio, he said, will combine these frequencies into a single powerful 'data highway', using an advanced technology, called Carrier Aggregation. “This three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability," he said.