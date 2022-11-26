Jio to introduce a short video format platform; plans to take on Meta’s reels

Meta owned Instagram and Facebook will get a rival now. Jio is planning to introduce a rival to Meta’s reels feature. The telco giant is now getting an India based short video format app called Platform. This app is expected to do exactly the same how Facebook’s and Instagram’s reels work.
As per a press release, Rolling Stones India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms Limited have partnered to launch ‘Platform’, a short video app for entertainers. The press release states that the app is aimed at “star entertainers, with an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetisation."
The Platform app will be all about creators, singers, actors, musicians, dancers, comedians, fashion designers and everyone who wants to become a cultural influencer.
“Platform is powered by the technology infrastructure of Jio Platforms Limited, the force behind the meteoric rise of India’s leading telecom operator ‘Jio’ and the force behind platforms across Jio media, Entertainment and Digital Apps," said the communication received from the trio company’s.
Reportedly, the first 100 founding members of the app will join it through invite-only. They will be provided with a golden ticket verification on their profiles. These original members will further invite new artist members to sign up through referral programmes.
Notably, these new members will become the first to preview the latest features added to the Platform. Moreover, the trio companies aim to introduce their venture for various verticals. As per the reports, this app is expected to go live in January next year and already started testing the beta version.
It is likely that the upcoming Platform app would allow the creators to grow through rankings and reputation organically instead of paid algorithms used by Meta. This will eventually result in monetisation of creators’ talent and a regular stream of revenue for them.
The growth of the content creators will be denoted by silver, blue and red tick verifications. The vectors which affect these coloured verifications will be actually fanbase growth and content engagement.