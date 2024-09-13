Jio urges users to report fraud calls from THIS number, unveils new scam tactics | Mint

Jio urges users to report fraud calls from THIS number, unveils new scam tactics
Reliance Jio warns users about scams from international numbers, especially those starting with +92. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement to extract personal information. Users should report such calls to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.
India's leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, has issued a strong advisory, urging its users to stay cautious of fraudulent calls and messages originating from international numbers, particularly those starting with the +92 country code, reported TOI.
