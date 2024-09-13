Jio urges users to report fraud calls from THIS number, unveils new scam tactics | Mint

India's leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, has issued a strong advisory, urging its users to stay cautious of fraudulent calls and messages originating from international numbers, particularly those starting with the +92 country code, reported TOI.

In a message sent to customers, the company highlighted a growing trend where scammers are impersonating law enforcement officials to extract personal details or money from unsuspecting individuals, added the publication.

"Beware of calls or messages from numbers with the +92 code or other sources posing as police officers. If you encounter such instances, report them immediately by dialing 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in to lodge a complaint," Reliance Jio reportedly said in its communication.

These fraudsters typically pretend to be police personnel to intimidate individuals into revealing confidential information, such as banking details, or to demand monetary transfers. The scam aims to exploit people's trust in authority.

In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also issued a public warning about a surge in fraudulent schemes where con artists are masquerading as CBI officers. These criminals use the agency’s emblem and the names of high-ranking officials to lend credibility to their demands, further complicating the situation for victims.

Key Safety Measures to Avoid Being Scammed:

Verify Identity: If someone claims to be a police officer, ask for their identification, badge number, and official contact details. Verify this information through official channels before proceeding. Guard Personal Information: Never disclose sensitive information like bank account numbers, credit card details, or social security numbers over the phone unless you have initiated the call. Be Skeptical of Urgency: Genuine law enforcement officials will not demand immediate action or payment. If someone is pushing for an instant decision, it’s likely a scam. Double-Check: If uncertain about a call, hang up and contact the relevant police department or agency using a number that you can independently verify.

This new wave of impersonation fraud is a growing concern, and authorities urge the public to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to these sophisticated scams.

