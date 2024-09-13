Reliance Jio warns users about scams from international numbers, especially those starting with +92. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement to extract personal information. Users should report such calls to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

India's leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, has issued a strong advisory, urging its users to stay cautious of fraudulent calls and messages originating from international numbers, particularly those starting with the +92 country code, reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a message sent to customers, the company highlighted a growing trend where scammers are impersonating law enforcement officials to extract personal details or money from unsuspecting individuals, added the publication.

"Beware of calls or messages from numbers with the +92 code or other sources posing as police officers. If you encounter such instances, report them immediately by dialing 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in to lodge a complaint," Reliance Jio reportedly said in its communication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These fraudsters typically pretend to be police personnel to intimidate individuals into revealing confidential information, such as banking details, or to demand monetary transfers. The scam aims to exploit people's trust in authority.

In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also issued a public warning about a surge in fraudulent schemes where con artists are masquerading as CBI officers. These criminals use the agency’s emblem and the names of high-ranking officials to lend credibility to their demands, further complicating the situation for victims.