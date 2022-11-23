Jio Welcome Offer: Here’s how to avail free Jio 5G services

Reliance Jio, a telecom giant, is rolling out its 5G services in more Indian cities in the coming weeks. The Mukesh Ambani led company is currently offering 5G services in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Nathdwara, and Hyderabad. Notably, the Jio 5G service is available to only some users by invitation since it is under Beta.
Interestingly, the telecom giant is giving free 5G services to some selected users in India. Jio announced a Welcome Offer for some eligible users to connect and enjoy the latest 5G connectivity for free.
To avail the free Jio welcome offer, users should have a Jio 5G-network enabled smart device, he/she should stay in Jio 5G-network coverage area and importantly, the users must use an active Jio valid plan of ₹239 or higher for prepaid and all postpaid services to run the Jio welcome 5G.
Speaking of the Jio Welcome offer, it is currently rolling out in the selected cities which are Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and five other cities. The company is providing its customers unlimited 5g data with up to 1gbps speed under the special 5G offer.
Reportedly, the Jio Welcome offer is based on an invitation and not every user will be able to receive this invite. As per the reports, Jio will send the free 5G services invite to only those users who use an active plan of ₹239 or above in prepaid or postpaid.
Reliance Jio announced on Friday that its 5G services are now available across entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. This means that Jio users in these cities can start using 5G on their compatible 5G smartphones. In order to start using 5G, users don’t have to buy a separate SIM. The company has confirmed that the existing 4G SIM will support 5G network.
Wondering how to activate Jio 5G on your device? Follow these steps
Step 1- Go to your phone’s settings