Reliance-owned JioCinema has rolled out a low-cost monthly subscription plan for just ₹29, offering premium subscribers ad-free streaming. This initiative seeks to ramp up competition with India's major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

As per a Business Today report, here is a comparison of JioCinema's new subscription plans with those of its competitors in India's OTT market:

JioCinema Premium offers a monthly plan at ₹29 and a Family pack at ₹89. In contrast, Netflix's Mobile plan is priced at ₹149, its Basic plan at ₹199, its Standard plan at ₹499, and its Premium plan at ₹649. Amazon Prime Video charges ₹299 monthly, while Disney+ Hotstar doesn't offer monthly subscriptions, with its yearly Ad-supported plan at ₹899 and Premium plan at ₹1,499.

In terms of daily costs, JioCinema's ₹29 plan breaks down to just ₹0.97 per day. Netflix's Mobile plan comes in at ₹4.97 per day, Amazon Prime Video at ₹9.97 per day, and Disney+ Hotstar at ₹2.46 per day. It is worth noting that Amazon's subscription offers additional benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Music, and Netflix's cheapest plan only allows mobile streaming.

JioCinema Premium supports resolutions up to 4K, while Netflix's Mobile plan is limited to 480p, Basic to 720p, Standard to 1080p, and Premium to 4K. Amazon Prime Video varies between SD and HD, depending on the plan, and Disney+ Hotstar offers streaming quality up to 4K.

JioCinema Premium allows for one device stream with the ₹29 plan and up to four devices with the Family pack. Netflix's Mobile and Basic plans allow one device stream, Standard allows two, and Premium allows four. Amazon Prime Video allows for up to three simultaneous streams, while Disney+ Hotstar enables up to four concurrent streams.

With its affordable pricing, JioCinema is emerging as one of the most cost-effective streaming subscription services in India.

