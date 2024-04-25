Active Stocks
JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar: Premium plans, price, benefits, and other details

JioCinema, owned by Reliance, introduced a budget monthly subscription at ₹29, offering ad-free streaming. This move challenges major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan provides competitive daily costs and up to 4K streaming quality.

For representation purposes only. (iStock)

Reliance-owned JioCinema has rolled out a low-cost monthly subscription plan for just 29, offering premium subscribers ad-free streaming. This initiative seeks to ramp up competition with India's major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

As per a Business Today report, here is a comparison of JioCinema's new subscription plans with those of its competitors in India's OTT market:

JioCinema Premium offers a monthly plan at 29 and a Family pack at 89. In contrast, Netflix's Mobile plan is priced at 149, its Basic plan at 199, its Standard plan at 499, and its Premium plan at 649. Amazon Prime Video charges 299 monthly, while Disney+ Hotstar doesn't offer monthly subscriptions, with its yearly Ad-supported plan at 899 and Premium plan at 1,499.

In terms of daily costs, JioCinema's 29 plan breaks down to just 0.97 per day. Netflix's Mobile plan comes in at 4.97 per day, Amazon Prime Video at 9.97 per day, and Disney+ Hotstar at 2.46 per day. It is worth noting that Amazon's subscription offers additional benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Music, and Netflix's cheapest plan only allows mobile streaming.

JioCinema Premium supports resolutions up to 4K, while Netflix's Mobile plan is limited to 480p, Basic to 720p, Standard to 1080p, and Premium to 4K. Amazon Prime Video varies between SD and HD, depending on the plan, and Disney+ Hotstar offers streaming quality up to 4K.

JioCinema Premium allows for one device stream with the 29 plan and up to four devices with the Family pack. Netflix's Mobile and Basic plans allow one device stream, Standard allows two, and Premium allows four. Amazon Prime Video allows for up to three simultaneous streams, while Disney+ Hotstar enables up to four concurrent streams.

With its affordable pricing, JioCinema is emerging as one of the most cost-effective streaming subscription services in India.

 

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 03:39 PM IST
