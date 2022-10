Reliance Jio has announced the JioFiber Double Festival bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Under it, the telco offers benefits worth ₹6,500 to customers who get JioFiber connections between October 18 to October 28. The offer is also valid when a user books new JioFiber plans. As announced by the company, JioFiber Double Festival bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of select plans. This includes ₹599 and ₹899 for a period of 6 months. The plans are not new and have been there for a while.

As the name suggests, customers who book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to 6 months of ₹599 plan or ₹899 plan under the Double Bonanza offer will be eligible for 2 additional benefits along with the plan benefits. These two additional benefits are 100% value back and 15 days extra validity.

Here are the plan wise benefits:

₹ 599 X 6 months plan

JioFiber ₹599 plan offers an internet speed of 30Mbps and offers more than 550 on-demand channels along with access to over 144 OTT apps. Against the payment of ₹4,241 for a period of 6 months (Rs. 3,594 + Rs. 647 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs. 4,500. The vouchers are

- ₹1,000 voucher of AJIO

- ₹1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital

- ₹1,000 voucher of NetMeds

- ₹1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

In addition, customers will get 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity that is part of the plan.

₹ 899 X 6 months plan

JioFiber ₹899 plans comes with data speed of 100 Mbps along with access to over 14+ OTT apps and more than 550 on-demand channels. On recharging with the plan for a period of 6 months worth ₹6,365 (( ₹5,394 + ₹971 GST), users will get vouchers worth ₹6,500. The vouchers are

- ₹2,000 voucher of AJIO

- ₹1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital

- ₹500 voucher of NetMeds

- ₹3,000 voucher of IXIGO.

Benefits also include 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity.

₹ 899 X 3 months plan

On recharging their JioFiber connection with ₹2,697 for a 6 month perio ( ₹3,182 + ₹485 GST), new customers will get vouchers worth ₹3,500. These include

- ₹1,000 voucher of AJIO

- ₹500 voucher of Reliance Digital

- ₹500 voucher of NetMeds

- ₹1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

However, there is no additional validity with this plan. Also, customers who buy any of the above plans will also get a 4K JioFiber set top box worth ₹6,000 at no additional charges.