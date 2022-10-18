JioFiber Diwali offer announced: Offers up to 6,500 benefits

Reliance Jio has announced the JioFiber Double Festival bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Under it, the telco offers benefits worth ₹6,500 to customers who get JioFiber connections between October 18 to October 28. The offer is also valid when a user books new JioFiber plans. As announced by the company, JioFiber Double Festival bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of select plans. This includes ₹599 and ₹899 for a period of 6 months. The plans are not new and have been there for a while.

