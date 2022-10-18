Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  JioFiber Diwali offer announced: Offers up to 6,500 benefits

JioFiber Diwali offer announced: Offers up to 6,500 benefits

2 min read . 02:47 PM ISTLivemint
JioFiber Double Festival bonanza will be valid till October 28

  • Customers who book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to 6 months of 599 plan or 899 plan under the Double Bonanza offer will be eligible for 2 additional benefits along with the plan benefits.

Reliance Jio has announced the JioFiber Double Festival bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Under it, the telco offers benefits worth 6,500 to customers who get JioFiber connections between October 18 to October 28. The offer is also valid when a user books new JioFiber plans. As announced by the company, JioFiber Double Festival bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of select plans. This includes 599 and 899 for a period of 6 months. The plans are not new and have been there for a while.

As the name suggests, customers who book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to 6 months of 599 plan or 899 plan under the Double Bonanza offer will be eligible for 2 additional benefits along with the plan benefits. These two additional benefits are 100% value back and 15 days extra validity.

Here are the plan wise benefits:

599 X 6 months plan

JioFiber 599 plan offers an internet speed of 30Mbps and offers more than 550 on-demand channels along with access to over 144 OTT apps. Against the payment of 4,241 for a period of 6 months (Rs. 3,594 + Rs. 647 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs. 4,500. The vouchers are

- 1,000 voucher of AJIO

- 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital

- 1,000 voucher of NetMeds

- 1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

In addition, customers will get 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity that is part of the plan.

899 X 6 months plan

JioFiber 899 plans comes with data speed of 100 Mbps along with access to over 14+ OTT apps and more than 550 on-demand channels. On recharging with the plan for a period of 6 months worth 6,365 (( 5,394 + 971 GST), users will get vouchers worth 6,500. The vouchers are

- 2,000 voucher of AJIO

- 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital

- 500 voucher of NetMeds

- 3,000 voucher of IXIGO.

Benefits also include 15 days extra validity in addition to 6 months validity.

899 X 3 months plan

On recharging their JioFiber connection with 2,697 for a 6 month perio ( 3,182 + 485 GST), new customers will get vouchers worth 3,500. These include

- 1,000 voucher of AJIO

- 500 voucher of Reliance Digital

- 500 voucher of NetMeds

- 1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

However, there is no additional validity with this plan. Also, customers who buy any of the above plans will also get a 4K JioFiber set top box worth 6,000 at no additional charges.

