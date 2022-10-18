JioFiber Diwali offer announced: Offers up to 6,500 benefits

Reliance Jio has announced the JioFiber Double Festival bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Under it, the telco offers benefits worth ₹6,500 to customers who get JioFiber connections between October 18 to October 28. The offer is also valid when a user books new JioFiber plans. As announced by the company, JioFiber Double Festival bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of select plans. This includes ₹599 and ₹899 for a period of 6 months. The plans are not new and have been there for a while.
As the name suggests, customers who book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to 6 months of ₹599 plan or ₹899 plan under the Double Bonanza offer will be eligible for 2 additional benefits along with the plan benefits. These two additional benefits are 100% value back and 15 days extra validity.
Here are the plan wise benefits:
₹599 X 6 months plan
JioFiber ₹599 plan offers an internet speed of 30Mbps and offers more than 550 on-demand channels along with access to over 144 OTT apps. Against the payment of ₹4,241 for a period of 6 months (Rs. 3,594 + Rs. 647 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs. 4,500. The vouchers are
- ₹1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital
- ₹1,000 voucher of NetMeds
- ₹1,500 voucher of IXIGO.