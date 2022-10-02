JioFiber Festival Bonanza announced: Up to 4,500 benefits for these users

JioFiber Festival Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – ₹599 and ₹899, respectively.
The offer is valid till October 9, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Reliance Jio has announced a Festive Bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Now live on the company’s official website, the bonanza offers up to ₹4,500 benefits for new customers. It is valid till October 09, 2022. JioFiber Festival Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – ₹599 and ₹899, respectively. Let’s take a look at the benefits offered by respective JioFiber plans
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reliance Jio has announced a Festive Bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Now live on the company’s official website, the bonanza offers up to ₹4,500 benefits for new customers. It is valid till October 09, 2022. JioFiber Festival Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – ₹599 and ₹899, respectively. Let’s take a look at the benefits offered by respective JioFiber plans
Benefits under JioFiber ₹599 postpaid plan
JioFiber ₹599 postpaid plan offers unlimited data benefits with 30 Mbps download and upload speeds. The plan comes with a subscription to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. Reliance Jio also bundles more than 550 on-demand TV channels. The plan is available on Jio.com and MyJio app.
Benefits under JioFiber ₹599 postpaid plan
JioFiber ₹599 postpaid plan offers unlimited data benefits with 30 Mbps download and upload speeds. The plan comes with a subscription to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. Reliance Jio also bundles more than 550 on-demand TV channels. The plan is available on Jio.com and MyJio app.
As listed on Jio.com, customers will get following benefits with ₹599 JioFiber postpaid plans during the Festival Bonanza days:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As listed on Jio.com, customers will get following benefits with ₹599 JioFiber postpaid plans during the Festival Bonanza days:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- ₹1000 off at Reliance Digital
- ₹1000 off at Reliance Digital
- ₹1000 off at Myntra, ₹1000 off at Ajio
- ₹1000 off at Myntra, ₹1000 off at Ajio
- ₹1500 off at Ixigo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- ₹1500 off at Ixigo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In order to avail benefits under the JioFiber Festival Bonanza, users must recharge with the plan for at least 6 months.
In order to avail benefits under the JioFiber Festival Bonanza, users must recharge with the plan for at least 6 months.
Benefits under JioFiber ₹899 postpaid plan
JioFiber ₹899 postpaid plan offers download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps. It brings unlimited data benefits along with subscriptions to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. The plan also comes bundled with 550+ on-demand TV channels. Users can request for a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app.
JioFiber ₹899 postpaid plan offers download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps. It brings unlimited data benefits along with subscriptions to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. The plan also comes bundled with 550+ on-demand TV channels. Users can request for a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app.