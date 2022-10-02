JioFiber Festival Bonanza announced: Up to 4,500 benefits for these users

Reliance Jio has announced a Festive Bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Now live on the company’s official website, the bonanza offers up to ₹4,500 benefits for new customers. It is valid till October 09, 2022. JioFiber Festival Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – ₹599 and ₹899, respectively. Let’s take a look at the benefits offered by respective JioFiber plans

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}