JioFiber Festival Bonanza announced: Up to 4,500 benefits for these users

JioFiber Festival Bonanza announced: Up to 4,500 benefits for these users

JioFiber Festival Bonanza is live on Jio.com
2 min read . 05:10 PM ISTLivemint

  • JioFiber Festival Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – 599 and 899, respectively.
  • The offer is valid till October 9, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio has announced a Festive Bonanza for its JioFiber customers. Now live on the company’s official website, the bonanza offers up to 4,500 benefits for new customers. It is valid till October 09, 2022. JioFiber Festival Bonanza will be applicable on the purchase of two JioFiber postpaid plans – 599 and 899, respectively. Let’s take a look at the benefits offered by respective JioFiber plans

Benefits under JioFiber 599 postpaid plan

JioFiber 599 postpaid plan offers unlimited data benefits with 30 Mbps download and upload speeds. The plan comes with a subscription to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. Reliance Jio also bundles more than 550 on-demand TV channels. The plan is available on Jio.com and MyJio app.

As listed on Jio.com, customers will get following benefits with 599 JioFiber postpaid plans during the Festival Bonanza days:

- 1000 off at Reliance Digital

- 1000 off at Myntra, 1000 off at Ajio

- 1500 off at Ixigo.

In order to avail benefits under the JioFiber Festival Bonanza, users must recharge with the plan for at least 6 months.

Benefits under JioFiber 899 postpaid plan

JioFiber 899 postpaid plan offers download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps. It brings unlimited data benefits along with subscriptions to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and more. The plan also comes bundled with 550+ on-demand TV channels. Users can request for a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) from the MyJio app.

As part of the ongoing Festive Bonanza sale, customers will get following benefits:

- 500 off at Reliance Digital

- 500 off at Myntra

- 1000 off at Ajio

- 1500 off at Ixigo.

The benefits will be applicable if the JioFiber new customer recharges with 899 plan for at least 3 months.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.