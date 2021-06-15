Jiofiber postpaid service to begin from June 17; no installation fee

Jiofiber will offer two options to new customers - either a three-month plan or a six-month plan starting at ₹399 per month. Customers will have to opt for the higher plan if they wish to enjoy over-the-top services for entertainment, PTI quoted as source as saying, adding that customers opting for this will have to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹1,000.

