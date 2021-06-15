Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Jiofiber postpaid service to begin from June 17; no installation fee

Jiofiber postpaid service to begin from June 17; no installation fee

Jiofiber has finally rolled out its postpaid plan.
1 min read . 15 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Jiofiber will offer two options to new customers - either a three-month plan or a six-month plan starting at 399 per month

Reliance Jio has launched its Jiofiber postpaid broadband service and it will become operational from June 17, news agency PTI reported. The telecom service provider will not charge any installation fee on new connections, the report further said. The company currently charges new subscribers 1,500 as installation charges.

Jiofiber will offer two options to new customers - either a three-month plan or a six-month plan starting at 399 per month. Customers will have to opt for the higher plan if they wish to enjoy over-the-top services for entertainment, PTI quoted as source as saying, adding that customers opting for this will have to pay a refundable security deposit of 1,000.

Reliance Jio is the largest broadband player in the country with 54.56 per cent market share. It is the third largest wireline broadband company in the country with 15.6 per cent market share and over 31 lakh customers.

