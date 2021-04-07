JioFibre has announced to increase the validity of its annual plan and the semi-annual plan. The subscribers of the JioFibre annual plan will now get an extra validity of 30 days. User will have to pay for 360 days but they can use the JioFibre for the next 390 days in its annual plan.

In the semi-annual plan the validity will be of 180 days and an additional free validity of 15 days, which means a total validity of 195 days, the user can use JioFibre

However the prices and other specifications remain unchanged for both the annual and semi-annual plans.

Here are the complete details of annual plan of JioFibre:

₹4788 annual plan: The plan comes with speed of 30 Mbps (30 Mbps Upload & 30 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days.

₹8388 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 100 Mbps (100 Mbps Upload & 100 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days

₹11988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 150 Mbps (150 Mbps Upload & 150 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions

₹17988 annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 300 Mbps(300 Mbps Upload & 300 Mbps Download) 360 days + 30 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

The other annual plans with faster speed and additional free validity of 30 days include Rs29988(Speed 500Mbps),Rs47988(Speed 1Gbps), ₹101988(6600GB at 1Gbps).

Here are the complete details of semi-annual plan of JioFibre:

Rs2394 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with speed of 30 Mbps (30 Mbps Upload & 30 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days.

Rs4194 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with speed of 100 Mbps (100 Mbps Upload & 100 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days.

Rs5994 semi-annual plan: The plan comes with a speed of 150 Mbps (150 Mbps Upload & 150 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

Rs8994 semi-annual plan: TheThe plan comes with a speed of 300 Mbps(300 Mbps Upload & 300 Mbps Download) 180 days + 15 days along with Jio Apps and other subscriptions.

The other semi-annual plans with faster speed and additional free validity of 15 days include Rs14994(Speed 500Mbps),Rs23994(Speed 1Gbps), Rs50994 (6600GB at 1Gbps).

The JioFibre plans with a speed of 150Mbps plan and above for both annual and semi-annual plans come with other benefits, which include free subscription for NetFlix, Amazon Prime Video and 14 other OTT apps which are bundled in these plans.





















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via