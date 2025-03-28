JioGames Store slashes prices on PC games – Deals on Doom, Fallout and more

JioGames Store is offering discounts on popular PC games like Indiana Jones, Doom Eternal, and Starfield. Gamers can access these offers through the JioGames app on Android and iOS, receiving activation codes for redemption on Steam after purchase.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated28 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
JioGames Store is offering significant discounts on a range of popular PC games as part of its latest promotional event.
JioGames Store is offering significant discounts on a range of popular PC games as part of its latest promotional event.

JioGames Store is offering significant discounts on a range of popular PC games as part of its latest promotional event, reported Business Standard.

Reportedly, titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom Eternal, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, and the Fallout series are now available at reduced prices.

Gamers can avail themselves of these offers through the JioGames app, which is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms. Upon purchase, users will receive activation codes to redeem their games on PC via Steam, following a straightforward activation process.

Some of the most notable discounts include:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 20 per cent off, reducing the price from 4,999 to 3,999. The Premium Edition receives a 25 per cent discount, lowering the cost from 7,152 to 5,350.

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly acclaimed space RPG, is now available at a 40 per cent discount, cutting the price from 4,999 to 2,999.

Fallout 76 receives a remarkable 74 per cent reduction, bringing its price down from 2,499 to 625.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available at a 67 per cent discount, reducing the cost from 2,199 to 725. The Special Edition is discounted by 74 per cent, making it available for 450, down from 1,799.

Also Read | GTA VI and New Switch to drive console gaming boom through 2027: Report

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, known for its high-octane action, is now 74 per cent off, cutting its price from 3,199 to 800.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is now 59 per cent cheaper, lowering the price from 1,799 to 720.

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is available at a 67 per cent discount, bringing its price down from 899 to 295.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition enjoys a 59 per cent price cut, reducing its cost from 899 to 360.

How to activate the codes

Once a game is purchased, customers will receive an activation code. To redeem their purchase, they must open the Steam client on their PC and navigate to the ‘Games’ tab. From there, they should select ‘Activate a product on Steam’ and enter the activation code provided. Once redeemed, the game will be added to their Steam library.

It is important to note that all games bought through JioGames Store are exclusively valid for activation on Steam in India.

First Published:28 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST
