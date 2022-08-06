JioGamesWatch streaming platform launched: What is it & how it will help gamers

JioGamesWatch streaming platform launched: What is it & how it will help gamers2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- JioGamesWatch enables creators to go live with any device under low latency and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers.
Mukesh Ambani-owned JioGames has launched a streaming platform called the JioGamesWatch. The company says that it is a one-stop destination to watch all types of gaming content. The platform is aimed to empower and enable creators to go live with any device under low latency and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. It also integrates several viewer engagement tools to enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls, & Emotes.
For the unaware, JioGames is a one-stop platform that has revolutionized the online gaming space in India. It is an all-in-one app for amazing online games, tournaments and esports for casual gaming enthusiasts, game publishers, and developers. JioGamesWatch’s launch comes after a deep dive into the likes and preferences of the gaming community.
On JioGamesWatch, sports and gaming enthusiasts will be able to find the best content -from live gameplays to video-on-demand (VOD) streams. Some of the key highlights and features of JioGamesWatch include:
1. Cross-platform availability: JioGamesWatch will be available on the Jio Set-top-box (STB) along with the smartphone. It is currently available as a feature only in the
JioGames App with availability on Android, iOS and STB in India.
2. Video on demand (VOD): JioWatchGames allows users to subscribe and never miss any stream from creators and influencers.
3. Various community events: Creators will be able to engage with viewers through various esports events.
4. Seamless experience: Creators will be able to stream live games in high definition with no lag or buffering.
5. Mobile Streaming: JioWatchGames allows creators to go live on the platform with various resolutions enabling them to Stream in FHD (1920x1080p), HD (1280x720p), and so on with low latency.
6. Creator Resources & Tutorials: Creators resources are available on the JioWatchGames platform for ready reference which includes FAQs, as well as a guide on how to go Live on the platform with ideal stream settings.
