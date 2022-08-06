JioGamesWatch streaming platform launched: What is it & how it will help gamers

Mukesh Ambani-owned JioGames has launched a streaming platform called the JioGamesWatch. The company says that it is a one-stop destination to watch all types of gaming content. The platform is aimed to empower and enable creators to go live with any device under low latency and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. It also integrates several viewer engagement tools to enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls, & Emotes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}