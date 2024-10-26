JioHotstar domain saga sees new twist! Delhi techie’s ₹1 Crore quest fades as Dubai siblings take centre stage
The JioHotstar domain saga takes a twist as the techie who sought ₹1 crore vanishes, leaving behind a site for siblings Jainam and Jivika, dedicated to helping underprivileged children. This unexpected change has sparked speculation about Reliance's next move regarding the domain.
JioHotsar Domain Saga: The saga surrounding the JioHotstar domain name has taken yet another unexpected twist, reminiscent of the crime thrillers available on the platforms involved. The mysterious techie who previously sought ₹1 crore from Reliance Industries for the coveted domain has vanished from the narrative, leaving behind an intriguing message about a sibling duo from the UAE dedicated to helping underprivileged children.