JioHotsar Domain Saga: The saga surrounding the JioHotstar domain name has taken yet another unexpected twist, reminiscent of the crime thrillers available on the platforms involved. The mysterious techie who previously sought ₹1 crore from Reliance Industries for the coveted domain has vanished from the narrative, leaving behind an intriguing message about a sibling duo from the UAE dedicated to helping underprivileged children.

This development has sent the internet buzzing with speculation on what might have happened.

The JioHotstar Saga Unfolds

Earlier this week, an unnamed app developer from Delhi revealed they had acquired the JioHotstar domain in 2023, just before the anticipated merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

With the potential merger set to create a new streaming giant, the techie offered to sell the domain to Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio, for ₹1 crore—the price of their dream course at Cambridge University. However, Reliance’s response was anything but accommodating; they threatened legal action for alleged copyright infringement.

Despite asserting they had not violated any copyrights, the techie indicated a lack of resources to take on the corporate behemoth and announced that the website would soon be taken offline.

A New Mission Emerges

In a surprising development, the site has now transformed into a platform for two young philanthropists, Jainam and Jivika, based in Dubai. "Welcome to Our Journey of Seva," reads the new masthead. Their heartfelt message states, “Hello! We are Jainam and Jivika – siblings from Dubai, UAE, on a mission to make a difference. Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity."

The siblings shared their recent experience in India, where they spent 50 transformative days connecting with children from diverse backgrounds, fostering a love for learning, and inspiring their peers to dream big.

A Curious Transition

The new page features photos of Jainam and Jivika, alongside YouTube videos showcasing their efforts to conduct events and inspire other children. This sudden change has left many followers of the JioHotstar drama scratching their heads.

The most likely explanation is that the original techie relinquished the domain, allowing someone else to acquire it for Jainam and Jivika’s noble cause. As of Friday, the domain was listed for approximately ₹4.6 lakh on NameCheap.com.

What’s Next for Reliance?

As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how Reliance will respond to this unexpected content on the JioHotstar domain. Will they pursue legal action once more, or will they let the new mission continue unchallenged?

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!