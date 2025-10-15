JioHotstar outage hits users across India. Netizens report ‘network error’ and missing search icon

JioHotstar is experiencing outages, as reported by users on social media. Many have noted the disappearance of the search icon and encountered error messages while trying to access content on the platform.

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Oct 2025, 03:34 PM IST
JioHotstar is facing outages
JioHotstar is facing outages

Streaming platform JioHotstar seems to be facing outages, as per many users on social media. Many users have taken to X to share the problems they are facing while accessing the platform.

​While some users reported that they were not able to see the search icon on the JioHotstar app, others said they encountered the “Something went wrong” error message.

Also Read | Jio down? Hundreds of users complain about network connectivity issues

​One user wrote, “What the heck happened to @JioHotstar. No search button or anything there; is everyone having this issue or is it just me?”

“Jio Hotstar is down after views increased because of #Aurora new gen content. Server is not able to handle the traffic Ultra legend da #AuroraSinclair. This season content queen Aurora” added another user.

​"What happened to Jio Hotstar??? Just two buttons (Home and sports), and no search button and many things gone missing," yet another user noted.

​“#JioHotstar are you pushing updates that are not tested properly? Not even a search bar is present in the app. No accounts, no continue watching. Without the basic functionalities, what updates are you providing?” another user questioned the platform.

Some users even wondered about the possible reasons for the outage, stating, “No login page, no other options, might be jio employees are not get the Diwali gift 🤔”

Also Read | Instagram says will limit content for teens—What does this mean for users?

​Our experience with the JioHotstar app:

​We tried accessing JioHotstar on our mobile and indeed the search icon has vanished from the app. Trying to play a movie or TV show results in the “Network error” message followed by the subtext, "Unable to connect to JioHotstar. There could be a problem with your network connection."

JioHotstar error message on Android app
JioHotstar issues

​On the web version of JioHotstar, we could see the search icon and other options as intended. However, clicking on any of the content resulted in the “Something went wrong” error message.

The streaming platform has not yet confirmed the outage on its social media. Meanwhile, users have started flooding JioHotstar X account with complaints about accessing the platform.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsJioHotstar outage hits users across India. Netizens report ‘network error’ and missing search icon
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.