JioHotstar outage hits users across India. Netizens report ‘network error’ and missing search icon

Streaming platform JioHotstar seems to be facing outages, as per many users on social media. Many users have taken to X to share the problems they are facing while accessing the platform.

​While some users reported that they were not able to see the search icon on the JioHotstar app, others said they encountered the “Something went wrong” error message.

​One user wrote, “What the heck happened to @JioHotstar. No search button or anything there; is everyone having this issue or is it just me?”

“Jio Hotstar is down after views increased because of #Aurora new gen content. Server is not able to handle the traffic Ultra legend da #AuroraSinclair. This season content queen Aurora” added another user.

​"What happened to Jio Hotstar??? Just two buttons (Home and sports), and no search button and many things gone missing," yet another user noted.

​“#JioHotstar are you pushing updates that are not tested properly? Not even a search bar is present in the app. No accounts, no continue watching. Without the basic functionalities, what updates are you providing?” another user questioned the platform.

Some users even wondered about the possible reasons for the outage, stating, “No login page, no other options, might be jio employees are not get the Diwali gift 🤔”

​Our experience with the JioHotstar app: ​We tried accessing JioHotstar on our mobile and indeed the search icon has vanished from the app. Trying to play a movie or TV show results in the “Network error” message followed by the subtext, "Unable to connect to JioHotstar. There could be a problem with your network connection."

JioHotstar error message on Android app

JioHotstar issues

​On the web version of JioHotstar, we could see the search icon and other options as intended. However, clicking on any of the content resulted in the “Something went wrong” error message.

The streaming platform has not yet confirmed the outage on its social media. Meanwhile, users have started flooding JioHotstar X account with complaints about accessing the platform.