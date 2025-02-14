JioStar has announced the launch of its new streaming platform, JioHotstar, which integrates the two current offering by the company, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The new platform is touted to be the biggest in Indian market, with a combined user base of over 50 crores and over 3 lakh hours of content.

Apart from the original content, the new platform will also be home to international content from the likes of Disney, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount. Meanwhile, cricket streaming is expected to be a major part for JioHotstar with rights to many major ICC events, IPL, WPL and other doemestic tournaments.

JioHotstar will come will include an ad-supported free tier while paid plans will start from ₹149 onwards. Meanwhile, existing users of both Disney+Hotstar and JioCinema will be transitioned to the new platform.

Notably, the Disney+Hotstar app on Google Play Store and Apple App store has already transitioned to the JioHotstar moniker with the new logo. The new app currently has the same user interface as Disney+Hotstar but that could change in the future.

JioCinema - Disney+ Hotstar merger: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries in August last year, and the joint venture was established in November that year.