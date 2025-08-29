JioHotstar to get four new AI-powered features: Riya voice assistant, real-time dubbing and immersive cricket mode

Reliance has announced a number of new AI-powered features coming to the JioHotstar app, which includes a new voice assistant, a real-time dubbing service, and new viewing angles.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, while speaking about Jio's new voice assistant Riya, said, “Finding what to watch from thousands of hours of content can feel overwhelming. That's why we have built Riya, your new voice-enabled search assistant that makes discovering content effortless. Riya is built for the way you think and speak, whether it's key moments from your favorite shows.”

The new voice assistant can understand natural language inputs and find the relevant search results across seasons, episodes, and years.

New features introduced for JioHotstar

JioHotstar's new JioLenz button

Ambani also unveiled a new real-time voice cloning service inside the JioHotstar app called Voice Print. With the new option, users can enjoy their favorite content in the local language with the original actor’s voice and expressions by taking advantage of lip-sync and AI voice-cloning technology.

“With the power of AI voice cloning and lip-sync technology, your favorite stars will not just get dubbed, they will speak in your language, in their own voice, with perfect lip-sync on screen,” Ambani added.

Also Read | Jio IPO likely in first half of 2026: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM

JioHotstar will also get a JioLenZ feature, which allows users to watch the content in different viewing angles, depending on the screen that they are watching it on.

The last feature coming to the JioHotstar app is called MaxView 3.0, which allows users to access real-time features like live scorecards, instant highlights, different languages, and multiple camera angles.

“This cricket viewing experience has been designed around the way you naturally hold your phone, making it more immersive, more intuitive and closer to the action than ever before,” Ambani noted.