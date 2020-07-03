JioMeet’s striking similarity to Zoom has Twitter users in fits

NEW DELHI: Telecom giant Reliance Jio’s recent deals spree has made it the talk of the town globally, but that also means its products and services are under closer scrutiny. Twitter erupted with reactions yesterday after the company brought its JioMeet video conferencing service out of beta. Users pointed out the similarity between the two platforms’ design, calling JioMeet a “rip-off" of rival and viral video conferencing platform, Zoom.

NEW DELHI: Telecom giant Reliance Jio’s recent deals spree has made it the talk of the town globally, but that also means its products and services are under closer scrutiny. Twitter erupted with reactions yesterday after the company brought its JioMeet video conferencing service out of beta. Users pointed out the similarity between the two platforms’ design, calling JioMeet a “rip-off" of rival and viral video conferencing platform, Zoom.

“The new JioMeet is a copy-paste of Zoom," wrote security researcher Robert Baptiste, who goes by Elliot Alderson on Twitter. “Where are lakhs of crores being spent on?" Wrote another user, adding a screenshot of JioMeet and Zoom’s interfaces next to each other.

“The new JioMeet is a copy-paste of Zoom," wrote security researcher Robert Baptiste, who goes by Elliot Alderson on Twitter. “Where are lakhs of crores being spent on?" Wrote another user, adding a screenshot of JioMeet and Zoom’s interfaces next to each other. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The resemblance between the two platforms is inescapable. JioMeet has rounded icons like Zoom and they are placed similarly. Users have pointed out similarities with Zoom is almost every section of the app, and the fact that they have a similar colour scheme too.

To be fair, JioMeet has existed for a while now, but Jio made it officially available to everyone last night. The app was an invite only service before that, but the company had announced during its fourth quarter earnings earlier that it would be launched soon.

JioMeet also allows 100 participants on a call on its free tier, but unlike Zoom, it doesn’t have the 40 minute limit for such calls. Jio is pushing the service as a tool for enterprises, which pits it against services like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco’s WebEx platforms too.

Topics jiomeet