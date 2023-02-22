Jio-owned Haptik to leverage ChatGPT to improve, train enterprise chatbots
The deployment, presently in beta stage, will be provided to all Haptik customers, and will offer four features that include training an AI-powered bot, analysing user sentiment, generating conversational and contextual responses, and creating more customised use cases
New Delhi: Haptik, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform owned by Reliance Jio Platforms, on Wednesday announced that it will integrate OpenAI’s generative AI tool, ChatGPT, with its own products. The company joins fellow homegrown platforms such as Leena.ai and Yellow.ai in using ChatGPT to enhance its products.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×