JioPC starts at ₹1000: Pricing, RAM storage, plans, ultra option and more - Full details

Reliance Jio has expanded its cloud-computing offering with the standalone launch of JioPC, a service designed to give existing computers access to additional computing power and storage without requiring users to purchase new hardware.

Previously restricted to JioHome broadband subscribers, JioPC can now be accessed by anyone with an internet connection, irrespective of their telecom or broadband provider.

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The service is aimed at users whose computers have become slower over time, have limited storage or are running older operating systems. Jio says its cloud-based infrastructure can allow even older machines to handle modern applications, including software powered by artificial intelligence.

JioPC starts at ₹ 1,000 JioPC is being offered in two configurations. The standard version provides 8GB RAM and 500GB storage, while JioPC Ultra doubles those specifications to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The available subscription options are: The JioPC plan is priced at ₹1,000 for two months, while the JioPC Ultra plan costs ₹1,200 for the same two-month validity. For longer durations, JioPC is available at ₹4,000 for 10+2 months, while JioPC Ultra costs ₹5,000 for 10+2 months. There is also a five-month JioPC Ultra option priced at ₹2,500. Another JioPC 10+2-month option is listed at ₹2,000.

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The plans are available through Jio's website, with GST included in the listed prices. Jio says activation can be completed in less than five minutes.

The service does not require users to install additional hardware or transfer their existing data to another machine.

How JioPC can extend an old computer's life Rather than physically upgrading a computer's processor, memory or storage, JioPC uses cloud computing to provide additional resources remotely.

According to Jio, the service can be used with computers that are three to four years old and have begun experiencing performance or storage limitations. The company also says an eight-year-old computer can access the computing resources and storage required for AI-powered applications through JioPC, with intensive processing handled in the cloud.

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The approach could allow users to continue working with existing machines instead of replacing them or investing in conventional hardware upgrades.

An internet connection is required JioPC depends on a stable internet connection because its computing resources are delivered through the cloud. Users can connect through broadband or a reliable 4G or 5G network.

Jio is positioning the service for households, schools, professionals and small businesses looking to extend the usable life of existing computers.

The biggest change with the standalone launch is its availability. JioPC is no longer exclusive to JioHome broadband customers, opening the service to users across providers as long as they have a suitable internet connection.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.