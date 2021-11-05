JioPhone Next, the affordable smartphone jointly developed by Google and Reliance Jio, is now available in retail stores for its first sale. The device was first announced at the last Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, but launch was delayed till Diwali due to chip shortage.

The JioPhone Next is now available in stores for purchase with EMI options and can be bought even by paying the entire cost up front. You can book a unit on company's website or via WhatsApp.

JioPhone Next EMI plans

Buyers can choose to pay the full price of JioPhone Next, which is ₹6,499, or select one of the payment plans that will allow them to get the device for ₹1,999 and pay the rest of the price in easy instalments.

Regarding the EMI options, Jio is offering four payment plans, all of which come with a processing fee of ₹501. The Always On Plan allows users to pay monthly instalments of ₹300 for 24 months or ₹350 for 18 months and comes with 5GB of data and 100 minutes of talktime. The Large Plan offers EMI options of ₹450 for 24 months or ₹500 for 18 months. This payment plan offers 1.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling.

The XL Plan comes with ₹500 and ₹550 EMI options for 24 months and 18 months, respectively and gives 2GB daily data along with unlimited free voice calling option. The XXL Plan offers EMI options of ₹550 for 24 months or ₹600 for 18 months and offers 2.5GB of daily data limit with unlimited voice calls.

JioPhone Next pre-registration

JioPhone Next can be pre-registered on the company's official website or via WhatsApp. You need to enter your name and mobile number to register. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number for validation which has then to entered to complete the validation process.

For registering through WhatsApp, users need to send a ‘Hi’ on 7018270182.

While registering, users need to provide their location so that Jio can tell them where the nearest retail store for JioPhone Next is. After the registration is complete, they can go to the retail store and collect their unit.

JioPhone specifications

The JioPhone Next is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. It is a dual SIM device; users can use SIM from a different telecom service provider, but data services can be used only through the Jio network.

The smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a dedicated SD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The JioPhone Next comes pre-loaded with Jio and Google applications, along with voice assistant, read aloud, translate and night mode photos. It runs on the Pragati operating system, which has been based on Google's Android OS.

