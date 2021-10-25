Reliance Jio on Monday shared interesting details about the making of its upcoming affordable smartphone - JioPhone Next. The updates about the Jio Phone Next comes ahead of it much-anticipated but delayed launch this Diwali.

“With JioPhone Next, Jio plans to take a decisive step towards its vision of democratising digital connectivity in India," Jio said in a release on Monday.

JioPhone Next: Key highlights

JioPhone Next is Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians.

Pragati OS

Pragati OS, powered by Android, is a world class operating system that has been built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next.

Jio and Google

It has been engineered by employees of Jio and Google with an objective to bring Pragati (progress) for all, while offering truly seamless experience at affordable cost.

Qualcomm

JioPhone Next’s processor comes from Qualcomm. The Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next focuses on delivering optimized connectivity and location technologies along with optimizations in device performance, audio and battery.

Voice assistant

Voice assistant helps users to operate the device (Open App, manage settings etc.) and get information/content from Internet easily in a language familiar to them.

Translate function

‘Translate’ functionality allows user to have any screen translated to language of user choice. This allows users to read any content in their language of preference.

Easy and Smart Camera

The device is equipped with a smart and powerful camera which supports various photography modes such as Portrait mode allowing users to capture great photos with automatically blurred background.

Night mode allows users to capture great photos even under low light. The camera app also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating with emotions and festivities.

Jio and Google Apps preloaded

The device supports all the available android apps which users can download and use in device via Google Play Store thus giving them the freedom to choose from lacs of apps available on the Play store. It also comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps.

Automatic Software upgrade

The JioPhone Next remains up to date with automatic software updates. The experience is only going to get better over time with the latest features delivered automatically. It also comes with security updates ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Amazing Battery Life

The newly designed Pragati OS, which is powered by Android, ensures optimum performance while ensuring long battery life.

